Fifth Third Bancorp Has $109,000 Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SLM were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SLM by 121.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 358.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.02 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

