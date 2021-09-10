Fifth Third Bancorp Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.52 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

