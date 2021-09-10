Fifth Third Bancorp Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,737,000 after buying an additional 79,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

NYSE DVA opened at $129.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

