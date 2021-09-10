Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $244,748.52 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
