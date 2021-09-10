Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $244,748.52 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

