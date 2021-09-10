Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $186.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.74. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $191.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

