Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 187 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

