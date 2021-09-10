Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

