Financial Analysis: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $1.77 billion 2.30 $152.30 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -14.92

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 17.71% 85.22% 25.41% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Atkore has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.17%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.01%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Atkore.

Summary

Atkore beats FREYR Battery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

