Financial Analysis: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) vs. Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,327.22 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.53 million 2.56 -$5.51 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Leafbuyer Technologies -93.04% -1,277.67% -56.82%

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

