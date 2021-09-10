Financial Review: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31% Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.07, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $231.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.82%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 6.79 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -44.80 Fiverr International $189.51 million 34.77 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,081.53

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

