Financial Survey: Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) vs. Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Support.com and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.31%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Support.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $43.86 million 14.38 $450,000.00 N/A N/A Versus Systems $1.39 million 41.63 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -7.49

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74% Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21%

Summary

Support.com beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

