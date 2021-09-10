First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $122,550.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 509,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

