First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

