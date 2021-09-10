First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

