First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $359,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NUSC opened at $44.33 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

