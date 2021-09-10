First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $359,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

NUSC opened at $44.33 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.