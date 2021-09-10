First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 142,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 457,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.