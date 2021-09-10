First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000.

SCHH stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,343. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77.

