First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

MMC traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. 24,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,345. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

