First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,252 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. David Loasby bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $217,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 9.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.66. The stock had a trading volume of 264,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

