First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

