First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 52.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 174.4% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

