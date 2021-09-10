FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

FCFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after buying an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

