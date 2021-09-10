FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstCash traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 130897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,822.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

About FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

