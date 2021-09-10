Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

