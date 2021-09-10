Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 47,057 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 653,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,705,000 after buying an additional 327,688 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 76,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

