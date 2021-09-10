Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in The Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

