Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 937 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

