FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

