Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.49 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

