Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.