Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

