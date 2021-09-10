Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.31. 399,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.45.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.