Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

