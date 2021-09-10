Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 5,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,109,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

