Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $536,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00.

Shares of FRPT opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.17 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

