Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Raised to GBX 900

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 844.60 ($11.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 813.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,490.47. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

