Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $480,912.39 and $96,344.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00159740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043217 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

