Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 636,705 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.85% of Summit Materials worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $120,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

SUM stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.