Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 443,898 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $59,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $19,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after buying an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 512,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

