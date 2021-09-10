Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 63,581 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,831,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,581 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $51,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,753,000 after buying an additional 148,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.06 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

