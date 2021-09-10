Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $32.29 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,923 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MRC Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 216,395 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 829,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

