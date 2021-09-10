Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $38.18 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $38,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,478,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 29.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 25.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 49.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $106.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

