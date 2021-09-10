Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.97% of Washington Federal worth $42,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Washington Federal by 500.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 170.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 108,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 21.1% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

