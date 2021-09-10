Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 17,081 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $382.50 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

