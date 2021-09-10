Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Molina Healthcare worth $54,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.45 and its 200 day moving average is $249.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.95.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

