FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 196.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,597 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 0.8% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,600. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.