Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.65 on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.