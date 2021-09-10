Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,493 shares of company stock valued at $25,815,857. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

