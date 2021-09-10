FUNToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.02 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $233.46 million and approximately $30.02 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00058735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042998 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

