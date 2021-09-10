FUNToken Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $251.61 million and approximately $34.17 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00160416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043580 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

